In Pics: Kareena and Karisma prep for Taimur's 'Christmas-themed' birthday party

Bebo had earlier mentioned that her son wants two cakes, of which one includes a Santa.

She said, “Taimur’s birthday plans…. we are going to be here (in Mumbai). I’ll be promoting the film and Saif is here. We will be spending time with the family. He will have a small little get together with 8-10 of his friends. He definitely has demanded two cakes and not one. He is a Kapoor (laughs). He is like, ‘I want two cakes. One Santa and one hulk’. I said, ‘Why two?’, he is like ‘Two!’”

The Kapoors are known to host lavish Christmas parties every year. Since Kareena is busy with her upcoming film, she’d rather host a combined party in town, unlike the previous birthdays that saw Junior Nawab head overseas with his folks.

On work front, Kareena will be seen in Good Newwz alongside Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The film will hit the screens on December 27.