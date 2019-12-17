Taimur Ali Khan Birthday Special: 7 iconic moments that prove why he has a fan base

Little Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most photographed celebrity kids ever. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s child is definitely the internet’s favourite baby. The Pataudi prince is celebrating his birthday today.
Taimur has turned 3 and the plans are to have a small family gathering. Since Taimur is growing up, he has his own demands too.
Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently promoting her upcoming film Good Newwz, revealed, “Taimur’s birthday plans…. we are going to be here (in Mumbai). I’ll be promoting the film and Saif is here. We will be spending time with the family. He will have a small little get together with 8-10 of his friends. He definitely has demanded two cakes and not one. He is a Kapoor (laughs). He is like, ‘I want two cakes. One Santa and one hulk’. I said, ‘Why two?’, he is like ‘Two!"
Yes, he's an icon. Well, on his birthday let's look at seven times this lil muchkin made headlines:
1. When Taimur Ali Khan picked lemonade over posing with parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan
2. Taimur doesn't leave home without his travel essentials
3. Pataudi prince Taimur Ali Khan, a 'Nanha munna rahi, desh ka sipahi'
4. When Tim stole the show at Kapoor family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations
5. Fans went gaga over Taimur's picture of him celebrating India's victory over Pakistan
6. Saif and Kareena couldn't stop smiling as Taimur turned into a chatterbox
7. Mama's boy turned into a chef and made her ice cream
