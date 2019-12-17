Taimur Ali Khan Birthday Special: 7 iconic moments that prove why he has a fan base

Little Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most photographed celebrity kids ever. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s child is definitely the internet’s favourite baby. The Pataudi prince is celebrating his birthday today.

Taimur has turned 3 and the plans are to have a small family gathering. Since Taimur is growing up, he has his own demands too.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently promoting her upcoming film Good Newwz, revealed, “Taimur’s birthday plans…. we are going to be here (in Mumbai). I’ll be promoting the film and Saif is here. We will be spending time with the family. He will have a small little get together with 8-10 of his friends. He definitely has demanded two cakes and not one. He is a Kapoor (laughs). He is like, ‘I want two cakes. One Santa and one hulk’. I said, ‘Why two?’, he is like ‘Two!"

Yes, he's an icon. Well, on his birthday let's look at seven times this lil muchkin made headlines:

1. When Taimur Ali Khan picked lemonade over posing with parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan