In pics: Decoding Bollywood diva Malaika Arora's gym looks

It is no doubt that actress and TV personality Malaika Arora keeps her best fashion foot forward every time she is out and about. It goes without saying that she is one of the most fittest celebrities in the Tinsel town and when it comes to her fashion sense there is no denying that she always likes to keep it stylish. Whether she is heading for a Yoga class or Pilates session, the 46-year-old actress gives workout goals every time she steps out in her best active wear. Over the years Malaika’s gym wear closet has levelled up from basic tights to some advance fashion ensembles including off shoulder tights, T-backs with printed tights and some cut-out sports bras and bikers.
Printed leggings and shorts
From graphic designs to camouflage prints, Malaika has worn them all over the years. Usually, the actress pairs her lowers with a matching sports bra or with a simple plain shirt.
Black is best
Malaika is often spotted in one-toned leggings. Teamed with cropped turtle-neck sweatshirts and bomber jackets, the fitness enthusiast at times chooses to wear all black.
Brand has it all
Her Gigi Hadid set of one-shoulder bra and slouchy track pants didn’t go unnoticed as an unconventional workout outfit.
Accessories to elevate the look
Whether it is her bright pink sports footwear, her favourite red or green sippers and her branded mini bags with gold and silver chains, Malaika makes to a point to pair them with her stylish active wear everyday. Not to mention, her oversized square sunglasses in pink and purple just round off her look.
Classic Monochromes
Adding a touch of pop to her active wear, Malaika is often seen sporting in slouchy tracks balanced with asymmetrical sports bra and sunglasses.