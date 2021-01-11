Bollywood

Updated on

In Pics: Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor arrive at Kareena's Bandra residence; Sara Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor spotted at Mumbai airport

By FPJ Web Desk

On Monday, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who's expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan, was spotted in Bandra as she arrived at a clinic.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Kareena Kapoor at a clinic in Bandra
Later in the evening, Bebo's BFFs - Malaika and Amruta Arora and sister Karisma Kapoor were captured by the shutterbugs as they arrived at her residence.

Malaika and Amruta Arora
Malaika Arora
Karisma Kapoor
Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor were spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Sara Ali Khan at the airport
Shahid Kapoor at Mumbai airport
Sanjay Dutt, Shibani Dandekar, Emraan Hashmi, Ananya Panday and Alaya F were among the other Bollywood actors spotted in town.

Shibani Dandekar spotted in Bandra
Malvika Mohan
Sanjay Dutt at Aanand L Rai office
Alaya F
Ananya Panday in Bandra
Retiesh Deshmukh
Emraan Hashmi
