e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentIn Pics: Catch a glimpse of Swara Bhaskar and Fahad Ahmed's yellow haldi ceremony

In Pics: Catch a glimpse of Swara Bhaskar and Fahad Ahmed's yellow haldi ceremony

Actress Swara Bhaskar, along with Fahad Ahmed, shared some candid clicks from their haldi rituals. Check out!

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 12, 2023, 06:57 PM IST
article-image
Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmed | Photo from Instagram

Actress Swara Bhasker has begun her wedding functions following the registration of her marriage last month. Swara is all set to tie the knot with Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmed in a traditional ceremony.

The couple went online on Instagram to share a glimpse of some candid clicks from the haldi ceremony.

Well, the couple appears to have played Holi with their haldi rituals as they kicked off the rituals just after the Holi festival.

Read Also
'Swara Bhasker could meet same fate as Shraddha Walkar': Sadhvi Prachi after actor marries SP leader
article-image

A glimpse from the Haldi rituals

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Swara shared the happy moments of celebration with a caption: "Here’s to celebrating all the colors of life together. #SwaadAnusaar."

You can see Swara Bhaskar wearing a kurti salwar alongside Fahad, in a kurta pyjama. Fans of the actress congratulated the duo in the comment section. In one of the photos, you will see them striking a romantic pose.

Check out the photos shared by Swara Bhaskar here:

Read Also
Ghaziabad case: Plaint against Twitter India MD, actor Swara Bhaskar, and others
article-image

Swara had earlier shared the location of the Haldi ceremony

The Veere Di Wedding actress had earlier posted a photo of the location of their haldi rituals. It was decorated with marigold flowers. She later dropped a video stating that the haldi celebration eventually became a Holi welcome to the festivities.

For the uninitiated, the couple’s wedding celebration will next have a mehendi ceremony, a sundowner, and a sangeet function. The guests at Sangeet will witness an afternoon with Carnatic music and also a qawwali. Swara and Fahad are expected to host a grand reception in Delhi on March 16.

Last month, Swara Bhaskar revealed that she had legally registered her marriage with the politician Fahad Ahmed under the special marriage act, surprising her friends and other people in the industry.

Speaking about her professional front, the actress will next appear in a feature film titled ‘Mrs. Falani'. She was last seen in Jahaan Chaar Yaar alongside Meher Vij, Shikha Talsania, and Pooja Chopra.

Read Also
More details about Swara Bhaskar and Fahad Ahmad's wedding revealed; Details inside
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

In Pics: Catch a glimpse of Swara Bhaskar and Fahad Ahmed's yellow haldi ceremony

In Pics: Catch a glimpse of Swara Bhaskar and Fahad Ahmed's yellow haldi ceremony

‘2nd most scripted show after IPL’: Netizens REACT to Honey Singh’s dance with a sweeper on...

‘2nd most scripted show after IPL’: Netizens REACT to Honey Singh’s dance with a sweeper on...

Watch: Akshay Kumar hangs upside down from harness, picks Mouni Roy from the crowd

Watch: Akshay Kumar hangs upside down from harness, picks Mouni Roy from the crowd

Oscars 2023 LIVE Updates: Will RRR song Naatu Naatu win at 95th Academy Awards?

Oscars 2023 LIVE Updates: Will RRR song Naatu Naatu win at 95th Academy Awards?

Rana Daggubati reacts to negative comments on Rana Naidu: 'Apologies to the ones who hate'

Rana Daggubati reacts to negative comments on Rana Naidu: 'Apologies to the ones who hate'