In Pics: Catch a glimpse of Swara Bhaskar and Fahad Ahmed's yellow haldi ceremony

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmed | Photo from Instagram

Actress Swara Bhasker has begun her wedding functions following the registration of her marriage last month. Swara is all set to tie the knot with Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmed in a traditional ceremony.

The couple went online on Instagram to share a glimpse of some candid clicks from the haldi ceremony.

Well, the couple appears to have played Holi with their haldi rituals as they kicked off the rituals just after the Holi festival.

A glimpse from the Haldi rituals

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Swara shared the happy moments of celebration with a caption: "Here’s to celebrating all the colors of life together. #SwaadAnusaar."

You can see Swara Bhaskar wearing a kurti salwar alongside Fahad, in a kurta pyjama. Fans of the actress congratulated the duo in the comment section. In one of the photos, you will see them striking a romantic pose.

Check out the photos shared by Swara Bhaskar here:

Swara had earlier shared the location of the Haldi ceremony

The Veere Di Wedding actress had earlier posted a photo of the location of their haldi rituals. It was decorated with marigold flowers. She later dropped a video stating that the haldi celebration eventually became a Holi welcome to the festivities.

For the uninitiated, the couple’s wedding celebration will next have a mehendi ceremony, a sundowner, and a sangeet function. The guests at Sangeet will witness an afternoon with Carnatic music and also a qawwali. Swara and Fahad are expected to host a grand reception in Delhi on March 16.

Last month, Swara Bhaskar revealed that she had legally registered her marriage with the politician Fahad Ahmed under the special marriage act, surprising her friends and other people in the industry.

Speaking about her professional front, the actress will next appear in a feature film titled ‘Mrs. Falani'. She was last seen in Jahaan Chaar Yaar alongside Meher Vij, Shikha Talsania, and Pooja Chopra.