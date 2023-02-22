'Swara Bhasker could meet same fate as Shraddha Walkar': Sadhvi Prachi after actor marries SP leader

Swara could meet same fate as Shraddha: Sadhvi Prachi comments on actor's marriage to SP leader |

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sadhvi Prachi has made comments about actress Swara Bhasker's recent marriage to Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad.

Swara could meet similar fate as Shraddha: Sadhvi Prachi

During an interview with reporters, Prachi claimed that Bhasker has always been against the Hindu religion and that it is no surprise that she has chosen to marry outside her religion. Prachi also referred to the Shraddha Walker murder case and hinted that Swara could meet a similar fate if she is not careful.

"She should have seen the fridge once before taking such a big decision. It is her personal choice. I have nothing much to say. But what happened to Shraddha can happen to Swara too," said Sadhvi Prachi.

Many videos featuring Prachi's controversial statements were shared on Twitter by several news portals.

About Shraddha murder case

The horrifying murder case involved Walker's live-in partner, Aftab Poonawalla, who allegedly cut her body into 35 pieces and stored them in his fridge before disposing of them.

Swara Bhasker recently announced her marriage with Fahad Ahmad

Swara Bhasker had announced her marriage to Ahmad on social media platforms on February 16, hailing the Special Marriage Act for "giving love a chance". On her Twitter, Bhasker wrote that the Act exists and gives people the right to love, choose their life partner, marry and have agency.

"Three cheers for the #SpecialMarriageAct (despite notice period etc.) At least it exists & gives love a chance… The right to love, the right to choose your life partner, the right to marry, the right to agency these should not be a privilege," wrote Swara in a tweet.

Swara and Ahmad took the internet by storm when they shared the video of their court marriage, which took place on January 6, 2023, on their respective social media handles.

