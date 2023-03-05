More details about Swara Bhaskar and Fahad Ahmad's wedding revealed; Details inside

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad |

Wedding bells await actress Swara Bhaskar and actor Fahad Ahmad as they are soon going to tie the knot as per all Hindu rituals.

As we all know, the two got hitched in a court marriage on February 16, and it was revealed after Swara shared a photo to inform her fans and followers about it. After it was revealed, everyone, including the actress’ industry friends, were pleasantly surprised.

A source close to the actress told Etimes, "Swara has always received support from her parents in her life and career choices, including her recent marriage to Fahad. They have never put any restrictions on her and believe in giving her the freedom to make her own decisions without agitation or questioning."

Read Also Swara Bhasker's photos with husband Fahad Ahmad

The source also noted that in Indian culture, a marriage is not just between two people but also between their families. With their union, Swara and Fahad have actually gained an extra family.

Swara Bhaskar’s family to celebrate their marriage

It is said that the newlywed couples’ marriage celebrations will take place in Delhi from next week. It will be a two-day affair (March 15-16). The invitation card was designed by Prateeq and illustrated by Anupam Arunachalam. It says, "Ira and Chitrapu Uday Bhaskar invite the guests to introduce them to their daughter Swara and son-in-law Fahand Ahmad."

It will be a traditional style wedding and will happen at Swara's maternal grandmother's house. Swara Bhaskar was shooting for her upcoming film, Mrs. Falani. She has just wrapped up the shoot and reached Delhi to assist in her wedding preparations.

The couple will begin their pre-wedding festivities on March 11, after Holi. It will have everything from mehendi to sangeet. They are looking forward to celebrating the special occasion with their friends and family.