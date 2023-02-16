Swara Bhasker's photos with husband Fahad Ahmad

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 16, 2023

Swara Bhasker tied the knot with SP leader Fahad Ahmad

She announced her wedding on social media on Feb 16 with a video

The video gives a glimpse of their relationship timeline

Swara and Fahad first met during a protest

They submitted papers for court marriage in January 2023

However, the Veere Di Wedding actress always remained tightlipped about her relationship with Fahad

A staunch critic of BJP-ruled NDA government like Swara, Fahad actively participated in anti-CAA protests in Mumbai and several other protests against the Modi government

He is the State President at Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, a Youth Wing of Samajwadi Party

