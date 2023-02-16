Kartik Aaryan, Nora Fatehi and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 16, 2023

Several celebrities were spotted in Mumbai on Thursday as they stepped out for their personal or professional work. Take a look:

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora was spotted in Khar

Actor Farhan Akhtar was spotted outside a dental clinic in Khar

Kartik Aaryan got papped amid the promotions of Shehzada in Mumbai

Newlyweds Shivaleeka Oberoi and Abhishek Pathak distributed sweets to media

Bigg Boss 16 finalist Shiv Thakare was seen at the airport

Nora Fatehi was all smiles as she got papped in Andheri

