Unseen pics from Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 16, 2023

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7

Days after their wedding, new photos of the couple from the festivities have been surfacing online and fans cannot get enough of them

In a set of new pictures from the wedding day, Kiara can be seen looking gorgeous as a modern-day bride

Photos from the couple's haldi and mehendi ceremony have also surfaced on the internet

Kiara opted for an ivory lehenga with a bright yellow dupatta for her mehendi ceremony

She paired it with chunky statement jewellery and braided hair

Sidharth, on the other hand, looked like a total Punjabi munda in his yellow pathani

Kiara and Sidharth both wore fashion designer Manish Malhotra's couture on their wedding day

The couple even posed with Manish's team at Suryagarh Palace post the wedding

