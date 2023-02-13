Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani reception INSIDE pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 13, 2023
Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani threw a lavish reception bash for their B-Town friends on Sunday night
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The reception was a star-studded affair with the who's who of Bollywood arriving to congratulate the couple
Several pictures from inside the bash have gone viral on the internet
In one of the photos, the couple can be seen posing with Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi
They were also clicked with 'Shershaah' Vikram Batra's brother Vishal Batra and his family
Abhishek Bachchan was one of the guests at the grand bash
Bhumi Pednekar clicked a selfie with the newlyweds and congratulated them
Anupam Kher recalled Kiara's journey from her Actor Prepares days and lauded her for her growth
Sidharth and Kiara with casting director Mukesh Chhabra
