Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani reception INSIDE pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 13, 2023

Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani threw a lavish reception bash for their B-Town friends on Sunday night

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The reception was a star-studded affair with the who's who of Bollywood arriving to congratulate the couple

Several pictures from inside the bash have gone viral on the internet

In one of the photos, the couple can be seen posing with Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi

They were also clicked with 'Shershaah' Vikram Batra's brother Vishal Batra and his family

Abhishek Bachchan was one of the guests at the grand bash

Bhumi Pednekar clicked a selfie with the newlyweds and congratulated them

Anupam Kher recalled Kiara's journey from her Actor Prepares days and lauded her for her growth

Sidharth and Kiara with casting director Mukesh Chhabra

