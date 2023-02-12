Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Reception: Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Ajay Devgn and others attend

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 12, 2023
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani hosted a grand reception in Mumbai on February 12 for their industry friends and colleagues
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The reception was a star-sudded affair as several Bollywood bigwigs attended the bash. Take a look:
Ajay Devgn and Kajol
Alia Bhatt
Abhishek Bachchan
Neetu Kapoor
Anupam Kher
Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji
Ashutosh Gowariker
Vidya Balan
Manish Malhotra
Daboo Ratnani with wife Manisha
Ishaan Khatter
Rohit Shetty
