Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Reception: Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Ajay Devgn and others attend

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 12, 2023

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani hosted a grand reception in Mumbai on February 12 for their industry friends and colleagues

The reception was a star-sudded affair as several Bollywood bigwigs attended the bash. Take a look:

Ajay Devgn and Kajol

Alia Bhatt

Abhishek Bachchan

Neetu Kapoor

Anupam Kher

Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji

Ashutosh Gowariker

Vidya Balan

Manish Malhotra

Daboo Ratnani with wife Manisha

Ishaan Khatter

Rohit Shetty

