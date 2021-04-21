‘In life, there is no Plan B,’ says 'Mirzapur' actor Amit Sial as he opens up about his journey in showbiz

The actor has also been part of a slew of interesting projects such as Mirzapur, Jamtara — Sabka Number Ayega, Charlie ke Chakkar Mein, Coffin Maker, Phas Gaye Re Obama, Hope And A Little Sugar, etc. While talking about his journey he said, “As an actor when you get to play a particular role you have to look inside yourself. For every role you play, you have to look for that particular emotion within yourself, before you can start emoting. So, all my experiences in life have added to my bank of emotions to draw inspiration from. In hindsight I think I have been very lucky in life.”

Since the world around is going through such tough times in terms of job security, does having an alternate career help one at all? “I may be completely wrong but my life has been such that I feel there are no Plan Bs. In fact, that is exactly why I felt so lost in my younger days because all along I was thinking of an alternative plan to survive. You need to apply yourself to one thing and be at it, forever! That is the only way to succeed and I don’t think there is any other way. If you are pursuing something or wanting to be something keep doing that. Be focussed, persistent and don’t be in two minds about it. One cannot achieve anything if you are in two minds about your goal. A lot of time goes in finding out what you want in life. But once you do find it don’t give it up. Dedicate yourself to it,” he signed off.