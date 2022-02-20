'In A Thursday, Behzad Khambata wanted me only to play the cop,' says Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia is seen as ACP Catherine Alvarez in the recently released film A Thursday. Directed by Behzad Khambata, it also stars Yami Gautam Dhar and Atul Kulkarni. Free Press Journal caught up with the former beauty queen for an exclusive conversation. Excerpts:



You played a cop recently in Sanak and now in A Thursday. Do you like to do tougher roles of late?

You make the choices from the options you get. The part in Sanak that I played was so wonderful, and now in A Thursday, I am playing a cop too, which was even more wonderful since I got an opportunity to play a cop who is sort of eight months pregnant on camera. When I was hired for the film, I wasn’t pregnant. Somewhere the filmmaker and the producer decided to take a risk.

How are you coping with your second baby and shoots?

It is very hectic for me these days. I am not going to say that it’s not tough. It is tough for Angad (Bedi) even. When I am out for work, Angad takes care of the baby. He also leaves for his work at times after putting the kids to bed at 9 pm. I am back with school duty. I feel if one has professional aspirations and personal wishes, this is the price one has to pay. Some days are physically draining, and some days are emotionally tiring.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Do you believe that people have started thinking about you to play tougher roles because of Roadies?

I mean, this is the impression you put out, and I feel the mould you get, the mould you create. Angad gets cast in a certain mould and look and likewise for me. The intention is to get noticed by good filmmakers, but I am not sure if it’s because of Roadies.

How do you deal with constant attention from the paparazzi?

To be honest, I don’t have the time. I am just like anybody else. But when I did have the time, I got dressed. On a routine day, I go to the gym, pick up my daughter from school, and the paps are always around. Now, being a mother of two, I don’t have the time. Plus, I am also not in the mind space. I’d rather spend that time with my kids. I am always in my sneakers phase running behind my kids. I can’t be dressed to the T.

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

You pick up roles irrespective of their length and kind. Is it a strategy?

I get good parts to play. At times, the casting director says that the director is adamant about you playing a certain role. For me, it is a bigger achievement. Even in A Thursday, Behzad wanted me only to play the cop. I do get leading lady parts, but I am not sure about the director or a producer. Out of the kind of roles I am offered, these are the best ones that I picked up. I have been in the business for so long. I have done lead roles, smaller films, and all kinds of cinema. I am at the mid-road bankable phase like I am a name, and I do get good supporting roles and the best time to play them is now.

Loading View on Instagram

OTT has changed the game for everyone in the industry. Your thoughts?

I have always maintained in my interviews that we have to respect and make space for the writers. OTT has surely opened avenues for them. With the pandemic, people are very careful about where they have to spend their time.

Advertisement

How was it shooting with Atul?

It was a lot of fun shooting with him. I remember, when I went for the readings with him on the first day, I had two options, one to get intimidated by him or second, take the lead. He is a really good actor. I would give suggestions, and he would take them. Considering I was pregnant while shooting, he used to offer a chair to sit. He took good care of me.

ALSO READ Neha Dhupia reveals THIS show inspired her to play the role of ACP Catherine Alvarez in ‘A...

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 07:31 AM IST