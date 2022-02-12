Neha Dhupia reveals THIS show inspired her to play the role of ACP Catherine Alvarez in ‘A Thursday’

What happens when a cheerful kindergarten teacher draws a gun and holds the children hostage? A picture-perfect day takes a nefarious turn as the perpetrator puts innocent lives at risk. Loaded with suspense and unprecedented situations, ‘A Thursday’ shall keep viewers stuck to their screens till the very end.

Post a slew of blockbuster hits presented on the platform, Disney+ Hotstar is ready to enthral viewers with 'A Thursday', a high stakes hostage drama laced with suspense.

Directed by Behzad Khambata, the movie has an ensemble star-cast headlined by Yami Gautam Dhar and veteran actor Dimple Kapadia, Neha Dhupia, Atul Kulkarni amongst others. Neha Dhupia’s role of a pregnant police officer has been admired by people all over. Read on to know her reference for the on-screen character.

Neha Dhupia who plays the role of ACP Catherine Alvarez shared “I think at that point while I was shooting, right before that I was watching this show called ‘Hit and Run’, starring Lior Raz, and there's a character called Tali, who's pregnant and you know, after the first two scenes, you start living her life, like you live all the other characters, as well. The show was a hit and there was a huge relatability for me as far as that character was concerned. We didn't go over the top with the pregnancy. Because you are pregnant, and some days, you work harder than the others, but the reference point was just as powerful because you know, I have been pregnant before.”

“This is my second time and you don't change as a person. It is a little tough. It is uncomfortable. It's beautiful. What you're going through. But I always kept the reference point more towards being the cop and less towards my physicality changing because in any case my physicality is going to be so natural to being pregnant because I generally was, I didn't have to work too much towards that,” she added.

‘A Thursday’ begins with a joyful backdrop of a kindergarten amidst giggles and innocent glee, when Naina Jaiswal (Yami Gautam Dhar), the teacher, suddenly takes her students hostage. Why has Naina taken such a drastic step? What is her final objective? A million questions to answer with little time to resolve as innocent lives are at stake! A narrative that explores the dark side of human nature, unpredictable turn of events and secretive schemes.

The Disney+ Hotstar feature is produced by RSVP Movies & Blue Monkey Films. It will be available to stream from 17th February 2022 onwards.

