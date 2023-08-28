Imran Khan Drops BTS Photos From Delhi Belly With Vir Das & Kunaal: 'No Way Censor Board Would Let Us Release' |

Imran Khan played the lead in this 2011 release, Delhi Belly, which also starred Vir Das and Kunal Roy Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film also featured Poorna Jagannathan and Shenaz Treasurywala, among others. Just a while back, Imran, who played the role of Tashi, shared behind-the-scenes photos on his Instagram handle with Vir and Kunal.

Imran wrote: "No sob stories, and no excuses here. I freaking LOVED Delhi Belly. Every single day that we worked on that film, I was sure of two things; first, that it was a once-in-a-lifetime movie, the kind that you feel lucky to be a part of. And second, that there was no way the censor board would ever let us release this thing. I'm glad I was only wrong on the second count! Here's a look at the makeup test for my swollen eye, and a picture of the boys doing some "method acting" as part of pre-production. Just to make the characters more believable, obviously. @virdas @realkunaalroykapur."

Reacting to the photos, Vir commented, "Three of us shared a van situation for a year of our lives. I’ve seen the two of you in your underwear more than I’ve seen any other men before or since. All that aside, it really was this magical place where everyone felt lucky. And it was an honour to be in the trenches with you two."

Reportedly, Imran is set to make his comeback to acting and will make his OTT debut with a web series.