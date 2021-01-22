IFFI Spotlight: Revisiting Gandhi and learning peace lessons on day 6 of the film fest

At a virtual press conference held on Day 6 (January 21) at the 51st Edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Director Ramesh Sharma spoke at length about how his film ‘Ahimsa – Gandhi: The Power of the Powerless' that paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary remains “relevant to this day and decodes the power of non-violence”. The documentary film was selected for the Indian Panorama Non Feature film segment at festival. According to the director, “Ahimsa... is not a film, but a passion and reminds us that we need to restore human rights and dignity on a universal level.”

It brings to fore the global impact of Gandhi’s powerful tool of non-violence from the United States to Poland to South Africa and “shows how Gandhiji’s message went beyond the shores of India and still serves as an inspiration to societies fighting injustice”.

Editor Yamini Upadhye, who joined the press conference from Goa, added, “Working for the film was an eye-opening experience. It was a masterclass to work with director Ramesh.”