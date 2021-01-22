IFFI Spotlight: Revisiting Gandhi and learning peace lessons on day 6 of the film fest

At a virtual press conference held on Day 6 (January 21) at the 51st Edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Director Ramesh Sharma spoke at length about how his film ‘Ahimsa – Gandhi: The Power of the Powerless' that paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary remains “relevant to this day and decodes the power of non-violence”. The documentary film was selected for the Indian Panorama Non Feature film segment at festival. According to the director, “Ahimsa... is not a film, but a passion and reminds us that we need to restore human rights and dignity on a universal level.”
It brings to fore the global impact of Gandhi’s powerful tool of non-violence from the United States to Poland to South Africa and “shows how Gandhiji’s message went beyond the shores of India and still serves as an inspiration to societies fighting injustice”.
Editor Yamini Upadhye, who joined the press conference from Goa, added, “Working for the film was an eye-opening experience. It was a masterclass to work with director Ramesh.”
Musical notes
Playback singer and Padma Shri awardee Hariharan, while speaking at a virtual ‘In Conversation’ session on ‘Music & Movies,’ said music was integral to life in India. He maintained, “Cinema in India is highly influenced by theatre filled with music and dance. Navarasa has been omnipresent in dance, music and cinema.” Further explaining the importance of music in movies, he spoke about how great songs are viewed in India and that “even if the movie is not viewed.”
Percussionist and co-panelist Bickram Ghosh, on his part, offered, “Region-based cinema gives music directors a chance to portray a slice of that land.” Music maestros Hariharan explained the journey of music in contemporary films from India’s Independence onward. Music has changed from “classical music in the 50s to orchestration in the 80s” and the 90s when “voice clarity totally disappeared.”
Bickram Ghosh further added that a big turn of events came with the introduction of A R Rahman in the industry as “a lot of instruments started being used”. Both concurred that all types of music must exist in films.
Biopic and short films
Several films were screened on Day 6. Hasina: A Daughter’s Tale directed by Bangladeshi filmmaker, Rezanur Rahman Khan (Piplu R Khan), was one of them. The 2018 film is based on the life of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Joining the list of film screenings was An Impossible Project. Film director Jens Meurer and cinematographer Jasper Meurer were present at the occasion too.
Prateek Gupta, who directed the 12-minute film ‘Shantabai’ based on the life of an 85-year-old woman street performer belonging to the Dombari community, also attended the film’s screening at IFFI Goa.
Also commendable was an 11-minute-long film, ‘Written in the Corners’, directed by Suyash Kamat that tells the story of a part of the city of Panjim "most likely to be forgotten".
'Thaen' focuses on state's apathy towards hill people
Tamil film Thaen, directed by Ganesh Vinayakan is one of the nine South Indian films featured at the 51st International Film Festival of India, Goa. The film was screened in the presence of producer and actors in the Indian Panorama Feature Film section of the festival. The film depicts the gripping tale of a couple living with their mute daughter in the Nilgiri forest.
Actor Tharun Kumar, while attending the screening, was visibly elated that his film was getting recognised at the platform. He thanked supporters and organisers while requesting everyone to support the movie directed by Ganesh Vinayakan. The film stars actress, Abarnathi, who rose to fame with her stint in the matchin-making reality show titled Enga Veettu Mappilai. The show featured actor Arya as the prospective groom with 16 young women vying for his attention, and Abarnathi was one of them.
Sukumar's cinematography in ‘Thaen’ is commendable and so are editor Kishore’s cuts that are visibly par excellence. Thaen is a journey that that narrates the stories of beauty, hardship and a state government’s disdain for the condition of the marginalised people living on the hills.
Anusri plays the role of a mute girl in the movie. ‘Thaen’, depicts the hardships faced by the people living on the hills of Tamil Nadu and the struggles of a man trying to save his wife who falls critically ill. It brings to fore the crisis suffered by people in the hills who face the brunt of political apathy.
