IFFI Spotlight 2021: Film screenings galore and masterclass ruled day 5 of the film fest

Debutant director Pradeep Kalipurayath and producer Dr. K. Shaji, while addressing a press conference on January 19, at the 51st Edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), spoke about how social media can be used to keep our loved ones safe. The concept of the film, Safe, that tackles the issue of women safety, was penned by Shaji, revealed Kalipurayath. “Producer Dr K. Shaji has three daughters and he wanted to see how he can make them feel secure. He came up with this idea so that it can be effectively passed on to the people who can come up with some solutions. We chose film as the medium to do this job,” he said.

“The film is our attempt in trying to drive a very simple concept of preventing an adverse incident before it happens. We chose a film that will portray this. The film addresses the larger concept of womanhood, not limiting to feminism. The characters in the film stand by each other,” said Kalipurayath.

The movie has won the Kalabhavan Mani Memorial Award for the best socially relevant film.