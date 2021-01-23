IFFI Spotlight 2021: Day 7 of the film fest paid homage to late actor Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan’s performance as the athlete-turned-bandit in the film is considered one of his best performances that brought to life the story of a forgotten hero. Mahie Gill played the role of Tomar’s wife in the film.

Director’s vision

At a session on ‘Production Design — A World Building for Films’ at the first-ever hybrid edition of the International Film Festival of India 2021, Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Professor Ujjwal Gawad, Professor shared his insights into the production design, the visual art and craft of cinematic storytelling.

He stressed upon the importance of script. “For every production designer, the script of the film is the bible, Production designer gets his leads from script only and the main reference is the script.” Prof Ujjwal said that production design is a narrative tool. “It has the ability to create a world where narrative and action take place. It brings more interest and more authenticity to a set. It leads our imagination and draws us into a world, which includes architecture, colour, space, shape, texture, visual metaphors and visualisation of screenplay” and went on to explain these tools with clips from the movie The Shape of Water.

The OTT invasion

The virtual ‘In Conversation’ session tackled ‘Future of Cinema in India: Opportunities and Challenges’, moderated by film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur. The session furthered the ongoing debate of the mushrooming of OTT platforms and the viability and relevance of traditional mediums of film screening. COO of Viacom 18 Studios Ajit Andhare said, “We’re witnessing a renaissance in terms of story-telling on OTT platforms. The proportion of revenue contribution from single screens has gone down with presence of more OTT content for home consumption. OTT subscriptions are going through the roof.”