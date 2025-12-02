 'What Is Wrong With Objectification?': Ram Gopal Varma Stands By His 'Thunder Thighs' Remark On Sridevi
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has revisited his viral 2015 remark on Sridevi, insisting he still stands by it and asking, "What's wrong with objectification?" RGV said her 'thundering thighs' were part of her stardom, adding, "I believe if she had thin legs, she wouldn't become a star." He compared this to height affecting Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan’s appeal.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 02:29 PM IST
article-image

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, known for his controversial statements, has addressed his viral 2015 remark about the late actress Sridevi, in which he said her fame was due not only to her acting skills but also to her 'thundering thighs,' comment that had sparked major backlash. Years later, RGV says he still stands by his statement, questioning, "What is wrong with objectification?"

In an interview with Zoom, Varma stated that Sridevi's ‘thunder thighs’ played a significant role in her stardom, calling them an asset in addition to her talent. He added that labelling his comment as objectification is, in itself, objectification.

"How does a person become unique? There will be reasons. You should not limit it to the fact that she’s a great actress or a great human being. It could be due to this also. Why avoid it? When did I say she’s not an actor? I was saying they (her ‘thunder thighs’) also contributed (to her fame),” he said.

article-image

RGV Says If Sridevi Had Thin Legs, She Wouldn't Become A Star

RGV added that he personally believes Sridevi would never have become a star if she had thin legs, as her physique was part of her overall appeal. He further explained his point by saying that if Amitabh Bachchan were six inches shorter, he isn’t sure the actor would have become a huge star, and similarly, if Shah Rukh Khan were six inches taller, he doesn’t know whether SRK would have achieved the same level of stardom.

Reacting to the 2015 controversy, the filmmaker added, "I believe she was an angel and no one deserved to touch her. That was my fantasy of her when I was a teenager."

Sridevi passed away in 2018 in her hotel room in Dubai due to accidental drowning in a bathtub.

