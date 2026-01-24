 'Such Malicious Acts...': Prabhas' The Raja Saab Producer Files Complaint In Hyderabad Over 'Derogatory' Remarks Against Film & Actors
Producer SKN of The Raja Saab filed a police complaint in Hyderabad on Friday against social media accounts impersonating him and posting derogatory remarks about the film and its actors. Calling the posts harmful, he said, "Such malicious acts are being done to create confusion and negativity around the film," and urged authorities to take strict action.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 12:00 PM IST
The Raja Saab | Photo Via YouTube

The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Boman Irani, was released on January 9; however, despite being one of the most anticipated films among Prabhas' fans and touted as a potential blockbuster, it underperformed at the box office and received largely negative reviews from netizens, many of whom labelled it 'cringe.'

The Raja Saab Producer Files Complaint Over 'Derogatory' Remarks Against Film & Actors

Amid the controversy, producer SKN approached the Cyber Crime Police Station on Friday in Hyderabad, filing a complaint over alleged'derogatory remarks.' In a statement, producer SKN said the complaint was filed against social media handles that were 'impersonating him and posting derogatory and misleading remarks' targeting the film and its actors.

The statement read, "Such malicious acts are intended to create confusion and spread negativity. Strict legal action will be taken against those involved, and the matter is currently under investigation."

The Raja Saab Review

The Maruthi directorial has received mostly negative reviews from the critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 2 stars and wrote, "The Raja Saab had the potential to be a fantastic cinematic experience, but the weak screenplay and narration make this film a below-average watch. The makers promoted it as a horror-comedy, and while there are a couple of jump scares, there's not even one scene that will make you laugh out loud."

The Raja Saab Sequel Announced

The makers announced a sequel in the end credits. Titled The Raja Saab: Circus 1935, the sequel will serve as the next chapter in the franchise, though its release date is yet to be announced.

