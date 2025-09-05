 'Honour True Gurus, Not Terrorists': Ram Gopal Varma SLAMMED Over Teachers' Day Post Claiming Dawood Ibrahim Inspired Him
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma sparked outrage after naming gangster Dawood Ibrahim as an inspiration in his Teachers’ Day post. Netizens criticised him, saying, "Teachers’ Day is meant to honour true gurus, not glorify a terrorist." One sarcastically commented, "Add Osama bin Laden too," while another wrote, "You’re making a joke claiming Dawood Ibrahim as your inspiration."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 04:46 PM IST
article-image

Ram Gopal Varma often makes headlines, usually not for his films, but for his controversial statements. Once again, on Teachers' Day today, September 5, RGV shared a note naming people who inspired him, including Sridevi and Amitabh Bachchan. Surprisingly, he also mentioned gangster Dawood Ibrahim, which drew heavy criticism from netizens.

RGV Claims Dawood Ibrahim Inspired Him

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter), Ram Gopal wrote, "Here’s a BIG SALUTE to all the GREATS who inspired me to become whatever I became and to make whatever films I made, starting from AMITABH BACHCHAN, STEVEN SPIELBERG, AYN RAND, BRUCE LEE, SRIDEVI and DAWOOD IBRAHIM. HAPPY TEACHERS DAY."

Check out his tweet:

'Tharki Buddha': Ram Gopal Varma Shares Obscene Posts About Kiara Advani's Bikini Scene In War 2...
article-image

Photo Via X

Here's How Netizens Reacted

Netizens slammed Ram Gopal Varma after he mentioned Dawood Ibrahim, leaving many furious over his claim that a terrorist inspired him, especially on Teacher’s Day, a day meant to honour real gurus.

A user commented, "Dawood’s teacher should also be really proud, because a teacher not only teaches how to be at top of the world , but sometimes also how to be that underworld." While another asked, "What did you learn from Dawood Ibrahim?"

A third user sarcastically commented, "Add Osama bin Laden too." While another comment read, "You’re making a joke while claiming Dawood Ibrahim as your inspiration."

"When did Dawood Ibrahim ever come into your mind?," asked another user.

Photo Via X

Ram Gopal Varma Movie Based On Dawood Ibrahim

In 2021, RGV directed the film D Company, which was reportedly based on the true story of India's largest underworld enterprise, a Mumbai-based gang led by Dawood Ibrahim.

The movie starred Ajay Devgn, Mohanlal, Vivek Oberoi, Manisha Koirala, Antara Mali, and Seema Biswas.

'I Owe My Living To Dawood Ibrahim': Ram Gopal Varma

In an old interview with Spotboye, RGV said he owes his career to Dawood, explaining that he built his career on gangster films because he has always been fascinated by the darker side of human nature.

"My D Company sources are straight insiders. I am capturing the story through insiders’ perspectives. My 2002 film Company was based on the fallout between Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Rajan," he added.

