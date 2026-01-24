Indian Idol 16 Republic Day 2026 Special: 'Shaadi Ko Mere 2 Mahine Hua Tha'; Pahalgam Attack Victim's Wife Gets Emotional, Reveals Her Husband Was First To Be Shot - Watch Video

Instagram

The Pahalgam attack, which took place in April last year, shocked one and all. Many people lost their lives in the attack, and many wives lost their husband and became widows. Aishanya Dwivedi, who also lost her husband in the attack, will be seen in the Republic Day special episode of Indian Idol season 16.

Sony TV has shared a promo of the episode in which, the woman get emotional while talking about the incident, and also thanks the Indian Army. She says, "Shaadi ko mere 2 mahine hua tha. Shubham (her husband) was the first one who got shot. Indian Army aap logono uss 26 behno ka badla liya hai. I am really really proud (I had been married for two months. Shubham (her husband) was the first one to get shot. Indian Army, you people have avenged those 26 sisters. I am really, really proud)."