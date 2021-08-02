‘If I do similar roles, my career will not last long’: 'Chhatrasal' actor Jitin Gulati

For Jitin Gulati, the call of the camera was so strong that he quit his cushy banking job in 2009 to try modelling. After being the face of several campaigns, Jitin made his acting debut with the 2013 Varun Sharma-starrer, Warning 3D, and followed it up with movies like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and web series, Inside Edge. And, now, the actor is enjoying the praise coming his way for his performance as King Chhatrasal in the MX Player period drama, Chhatrasal. The web series also features Ashutosh Rana as Aurangzeb, and Neena Gupta as the narrator. This fierce saga highlights how King Chhatrasal rebelled against Aurangzeb’s tyrannical rule.

Chhatrasal brings to life the story of the unsung warrior, King Chhatrasal of Bundelkhand, who’s been largely left out from Indian cinema. Jitin says to understand the 16th and 17th century period, he read up a lot about Bundela history. “We are telling King Chhatrasal’s story from his birth till the time he reached divinity. For me, it was important to know the exact point in his life that brought about a change,” Jitin says, adding that in school, History and Geography were his favourite subjects. “I was a geek and a topper. I have always liked Indian History because there is so much we can explore. Compared to World History, Indian History has a lot of heroes we don’t know about,” Jitin adds.