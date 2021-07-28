'I am waiting for that right person to send me flowers': 'Toofaan' actor Mrunal Thakur opens up about life and movies

We ask about her experience of working with brothers — Shahid and Ishaan Khatter — she points out their similarities. “Both are fine actors and hard-working. I felt nervous working with both of them. Both are my family now. Shahid and I connected well,” shares the 'Love Sonia' actress.

Talking about Pippa she reveals that the film’s remaining shoot is going to start in August or September this year. She will be seen playing a different character, which she says will redefine the conventional image of the Indian woman in cinema. “This film will change the outlook of people who see Bollywood actresses as a bechari and a abla naari,” she asserts.

As our conversation continues, we learn that Mrunal has a strong opinion about how women should be represented in Hindi movies. “I don’t want Indian women to be portrayed weak. Women should be represented in stronger roles and excel at everything. You will see me in different shades in Jersey and Pippa,” she confirms.