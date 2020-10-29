Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli to star in 1971 war drama 'Pippa'

New Delhi [India]: Makers of the upcoming 1971 war film 'Pippa' on Thursday introduced the star cast of the film which includes actors Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, Soni Razdan and Priyanshu Painyuli.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the update about the cast of the film.

"STAR CAST FINALIZED... #IshaanKhatter, #MrunalThakur, #PriyanshuPainyuli and #SoniRazdan to star in #Pippa... 1971 war film," tweeted Adarsh.