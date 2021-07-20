We all are different in front of the camera and the other side of it: Ali Fazal

Actor Ali Fazal, who may have started the year slow but is determined to close it out with a bang. With one foot in India and the other in the West, Ali is enjoying the fruits of his journey in cinema. The actor made his Bollywood debut with a special appearance in the 2009 blockbuster 3 Idiots and a supporting role in Fukrey, which earned him some limelight and so did his lady love Richa Chadha. Since then, there is no looking back for Ali. The actor has been sweeping most of the content on OTT.

Ali tells us that he has one action movie with a big Hollywood studio and a psychological thriller that was shot during the pandemic. The actor also has three other concrete projects in Bollywood and he is all set to start shooting for Fukrey 3.

Meanwhile, his latest release Forget Me Not as a part of Ray anthology is earning him some rave reviews from the audience and critics alike. The actor plays the protagonist as a cut-throat corporate shark, which he shares is a modern take on Satyajit Ray’s original story. “We were trying to create something from Satyajit Ray’s work because it’s different and way ahead of its time. We have tried retelling the story for modern audiences,” begins the actor.

Although the anthology failed to impress the audience, for it raised comparisons with Ray’s cinema, the actor believes it is an injustice to the makers and actors. “People have been comparing our work with Ray’s cinema which is not right. We have taken inspiration and we have kept the nerve of Ray, he had little twists, nuances and fantasy in all his stories that we have kept,” he rues. He further adds that he tried not to look predictable in his role which involved a lot of work.

“I am my own critic and I was very scared of playing certain scenes. I have a problem with playing drunkard characters but I have tried my best to build the graph,” reveals the actor. As Ray tries to consume storytelling experience from the world cinema, most of the stories in its presentation have a darker side, we ask if that may leave a negative impact on the engraved Indian value system.

“We are going through experimental direction. We try to push boundaries. The darker figure in stories presents forward-thinking,” he defends adding that it is important to be lenient towards these characters and stories. “We are like stuck to limited characters, when we try to find ourselves there is always a cynical opinion. I don’t think values backfire. We should be proud of our thousands of years old value system,” he adds.

While the actor’s character as Ipsit Rama Nayar presents enough dual personality disorder in its portrayal, we quip him if that’s also the reality of tinsel town. Ali nods in positive and says, “Showbiz is a visual medium and people get to see us all the time. Our career is followed but we all are different in front of the camera and the other side of it. If we talk about what we think, no relation would survive.”

Apart from acting, Ali Fazal has recently announced his production company, Pushing Button Production. Curious to know the significance of the name, we asked the actor. “It’s like pushing the boundaries and allowing all kinds of artists to come on board. We are looking forward to collaborating with new talent.”