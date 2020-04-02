'Idiotic and irresponsible': Ram Gopal Varma's coronavirus April fool backfires more spectacularly than 'RGV Ki Aag'

Film director Ram Gopal Varma has come under scanner for lying about testing positive with coronavirus. However the so called 'joke' didn't go well with his four million followers and the rest of Twitter in general.
In a post shared on Twitter, Varma wrote, "My doctor just told me that I tested positive with Corona", followed by another tweet, "Sorry to disappoint, but now he tells me it’s a April Fool joke Flushed face it’s his fault and not mine."
Varma's April fool joke backfired with netizens calling it 'idiotic' and 'irresponsible'.
Ram even went on to apologise for the same and wrote, "Anyway I am just trying to make light of a grim situation but the joke is on me and if I dint offend anyone I sincerely apologise to them"
It seems like Varma hasn’t come across the consequences of COVID-19 joke enthusiasts like him had to face in recent past. NBA star Rudy Gobert, who mocked the coronavirus outbreak in a press conference, ended up testing positive, leading to his suspension for an infinite period. Besides that, influencer who licked a toilet seat as a coronavirus challenge also contracted the virus.
The coronavirus cases have risen in the last 4 days, with health ministry confirming 1,834 positive cases so far in India. The number of cases of the novel coronavirus across the globe is racing towards the 1 million- mark as the global death toll rises above 45,000.
