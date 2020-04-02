'Idiotic and irresponsible': Ram Gopal Varma's coronavirus April fool backfires more spectacularly than 'RGV Ki Aag'

Film director Ram Gopal Varma has come under scanner for lying about testing positive with coronavirus. However the so called 'joke' didn't go well with his four million followers and the rest of Twitter in general.

In a post shared on Twitter, Varma wrote, "My doctor just told me that I tested positive with Corona", followed by another tweet, "Sorry to disappoint, but now he tells me it’s a April Fool joke Flushed face it’s his fault and not mine."