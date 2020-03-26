This didn't age well: As Prince Charles tests positive, old video of Prince William joking about coronavirus goes viral

On Wednesday heir to the British throne, Prince Charles tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He had displayed mild symptoms and was now self-isolating, his office had said. His wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall who is in self isolation with him had tested negative for the virus.

"He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual," noted an official statement from Clarence House.

The novel coronavirus has so far claimed over 400 lives in the UK, and over 9600 people have so far tested positive for the virus. The news about the heir to the throne came even as Britain entered its second day of a national lockdown. Police officials have been patrolling the streets to enforce the same.

Amid the concern created by the Prince of Wales testing positive for the virus, an older video involving a British royal and the novel coronavirus has surfaced.

A video clip where his son Prince William can be seen jokingly talking about the coronavirus has resurfaced, outraging many. The video, taken in the first week of March in Dublin’s Guinness Storehouse in Ireland, shows the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in attendance at an event.

“I bet everyone’s like, I’ve got coronavirus, I’m dying, and you’re like, No, you’ve just got a cough," he can be heard joking with a first responder.

He then wonders if the viral outbreak was being "hyped up" by the media.

"“It does seem quite dramatic about coronavirus at the moment," he can be heard saying.