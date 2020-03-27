'Tweeting superstitious, irrational rubbish and now amplifying racist memes': Kavita Krishnan slams Amitabh Bachchan

Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) leader Kavita Krishnan has on Thursday slammed veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan for his tweet on the microblogging site.
Quoting a picture of World Health Organization's Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, blinded by China, Bachchan wrote, "that is too subtle for words .."
Kavita Krishnan lashed out at Bachchan and said, "India's yesteryear superstar @SrBachchan spends his lockdown tweeting superstitious, irrational rubbish, & now amplifying racist memes. #CoronaRacist spotted. Sir, this isn't subtle. It's blatant (and stupid) racism."
Earlier, the Bollywood actor tweeted a video where he talked of Chinese experts discovering that the common housefly, which sits on excreta, can transmit the coronavirus. However, the health ministry disagreed.
"Chinese experts have discovered that the coronavirus can survive in human excreta for weeks. Even if the patients recover fully, the virus can survive in the excreta for a few weeks. If a fly were to sit on such a person's excreta, and then sit on fruits, vegetables or other food items, the disease can spread further," says Bachchan in Hindi, in the video posted on Wednesday.
He called for a Jan Andolan in the lines of Swachch Bharat Andolan under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the polio eradication movement, to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The video was also retweeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reported Hindustan Times.
However, Lav Aggarwal, ministry of health and family welfare's joint secretary, dismissed the idea at a press conference on Thursday, reported Republic.
Also, he had earlier claimed that clapping and shankh vibrations would reduce/ destroy virus potency on the day of "Janta Curfew". However, Press Information Bureau's fact-checking team said these claims are false.
(With inputs from ANI)
