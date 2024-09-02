IC 814 Controversy: Netflix Content Head Summoned By I&B Ministry Amid Backlash Over 'Altering' Names Of Hijackers

The content head of streaming giant Netflix, Monika Shergill, has been summoned by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting over the controversy surrounding Vijay Varma's recently-released web series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. The said person is summoned on Tuesday (September 3), seeking an explanation on the allegedly contentious aspects of the OTT series.

The show is based on the real-life hijack incident of 1999. It is based on the incident when an Indian passenger flight was hijacked by terrorists, who demanded the freedom of militants in exchange of letting the passengers onboard the flight leave unharmed.

The five hijackers were identified as Ibrahim Athar, Shahid Akhtar Sayed, Sunny Ahmed Qazi, Zahoor Mistry, and Shakir, who were members of a Pakistan-based terrorist organisation. However, in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, the terrorists can be seen identifying themselves as 'Bhola' and 'Shankar', and one even called himself 'Burger'.

Netflix Content Head has been summoned tomorrow by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting over the 'IC814' web series content row: Sources — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2024

Soon after the release of the show, directed by Anubhav Sinha, netizens pointed out that the terrorists were identified as Muslims post the incident but their names have been altered in the web series.

A section of social media users also accused Sinha of distorting facts and 'misleading' the audience.

Some users also pointed out that the names 'Bhola' and 'Shankar' were actually used by the hijackers as codenames during the operation. However, they opined that it should have been clarified by the makers in the show.

BJP IT Cell chief slams Anubhav Sinha

On Sunday, BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya said the hijackers of IC 814 were dreaded terrorists, who acquired aliases to hide their Muslim identities.

"Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, legitimised their criminal intent, by furthering their non-Muslim names," he wrote on X. Malviya further added, "Decades later, people will think Hindus hijacked IC-814. Left's agenda to whitewash the crimes of Pakistani terrorists, all Muslims, served. This is the power of cinema, which the Communists have been using aggressively, since the 70s. Perhaps even earlier."

About the show

As per the makers, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack uncovers the true and gripping story of IC 814: India’s longest hijacking when 188 lives were in danger. It revolves around the seven harrowing days of courage, tough decisions, and survival.

The web series, also starring Dia Mirza, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Manoj Pahwa, Arvind Swami, Anupam Tripathi, Patralekhaa, Amrita Puri, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Kumud Mishra in key roles, released on Netflix 29 August.

Meanwhile, the actors have received critical acclaim for their performances in the show.