I would spend hours crying at night, while my husband was shooting: Tahira Kashyap

Filmmaker and 'Dream Girl' star Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tashira Kashyap again opened up on importance of discussing mental health. In an interview to Mid Day she remembered the tough time she had with her physical and mental health.

“I never treated my body, mind and soul as one entity. I always thought physical health was important, and mental toh kuch hota hi nahin hai. So, I exercised a lot. But I think [the cancer] was a manifestation of the negativity that I had been harbouring,” she said.

“Had I gone to a doctor, I would have been declared clinically depressed. But I chose to cry every night instead of visiting one. Iwas living a dual life. My husband was shooting; I would spend hours at night crying, and put up the front of a happy person in the morning so that I didn’t look like a loser before my children, who were aged two and four then,” she added.

She also revealed how the practice of Buddhist chanting helped her to care herself. “It was only after I practised Buddhist chanting, and focused on my mental health that things changed. In a way, I’m glad that [I was diagnosed with cancer] at a time when I was strong enough to deal with it,” she said.

Tahira went through a preventive double mastectomy last year but then diagnosed with early stages of breast cancer. She underwent treatment for it also and is now recovering slowly.