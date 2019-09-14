Here's how Tahira Kashyap made husband Ayushmann Khurrana's birthday special

New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana who has been delivering back-to-back hits lately, got a special gift from wife Tahira Kashyap on his birthday today.

The actor who ringed in his 35th birthday was given a big shout-out by his wife on her Instagram page. Tahira shared a series of pictures on the photo-sharing application along with a heartfelt note where she praised her husband who she believes has evolved greatly as an actor.

In one of the pictures, Ayushmann is seen getting a peck on the cheek from Tahira while the others are from the intimate birthday celebrations which took place last night at the 'Vicky Donor' fame star's residence.

Some of the invitees present for the celebrations include Bhumi Pednekar, Neeti Mohan, Manjot, Nushrat Bharucha, Anand L Rai and Ekta Kapoor who welcomed the special day with the birthday boy.

"Happy bday to this lovely human Ayushmann Khurrana it's so amazing to see you transform and evolve! Life is beautiful with you[?] Thank you lovely people for making this day so so so memorable," read Tariha's post.