Ayushmann Khurrana strikes a pose with his ‘dream girl’, and we're not surprised

Ayushmann Khurrana’s versatility as an actor is beyond questions, and his newest offering Dream Girl, which hits theatres in a day, will probably be another powerful addition to his filmography. He never ceases to surprise us with his films. But beyond that, he is also an exemplarily supportive husband who got his wife’s back during the toughest days.

The actor took to Instagram to share a picture with his ‘dream girl’, that is, wife Tahira Kashyap. How sweet is that? The two are all decked up and it looked like they were off to a special screening of the film.