I will always grab you for my share of hugs and kisses: Malaika hits out at haters with new Insta post with Arhaan

Malaika Arora, who was in headlines few days ago for posting a picture with son Arhaan Khan which looked inappropriate to twitteratis, has now uploaded another picture with him.

Malaika took to photo-sharing platform and shared then and now picture of herself with Arhaan. In a collage, we can see Malaika is hugging her son in the most adorable way. She posted a collage and captioned," N jus like that my baby boy turns 17..... our first born . You are my strength n my weakness arhaan and jus the most loving ,understanding and sensible . LOVE YOU ( I will always grab you for my share of hugs n kisses ... deal with it )♥️♥️♥️"