'I Was Yours': 3 Idiots Actor Akhil Mishra's Wife Suzanne Bernert's Emotional Post After His Death

Actor Akhil Mishra, best known for his role as Librarian Dubey in the Aamir Khan starrer 3 Idiots died on Wednesday after falling from the second floor of his Mira Road flat in Mumbai. He was 67 and is survived by his actor-wife Suzanne Bernert. As per reports, the actor was drying clothes by climbing on a stool. He slipped and fell, and succumbed to injuries.

Suzanne -- who is Mishra's second wife -- was in Hyderabad for a shoot when he passed away.

Suzanne took to Instagram and shared an emotional post following Akhil’s death. She wrote, “This was us always engaging with each other, talking, many a time just by a glance. You were Myme and I was yours am overwhelmed by all the love pouring out, and I wish that your love takes his soul ahead to where it is going...like a wave ...I am thanking everyone here for all the messages. I hope you can understand I can't answer all (what you know me for), but be assured I am reading the comments and am taking that love and support. And now usually I would show this post to @akhillmishraa to ask his opinion..something to add or clarify...now I can't anymore.”

Akhil’s publicist told PTI, "He was still coherent while going to the hospital. And then internal hemorrhage started. Despite the doctor's best efforts, he could not be saved.”

Mishra's mortal remains have been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Akhil Mishra, known for his versatility in playing character roles in both films and television shows, is particularly cherished for his portrayal of the character librarian Dubey in the critically acclaimed movie 3 Idiots. This iconic film starred Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi and left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

Throughout his career, Akhil Mishra showcased his talent in a wide range of projects. He made notable appearances in films like Don, Gandhi, My Father, and several popular television serials such as Uttaran, Udaan, and Shrimaan Shrimati, among others. His contributions to the entertainment industry were appreciated by both audiences and critics, and he remains a respected figure in the world of Indian cinema and television.