'I Was Petrified Of Him': Patralekhaa Recalls Rejecting Music Video With Rajkummar Rao After Watching Love Sex Aur Dhokha

Patralekhaa and Rajkumar are the much-loved couple of B-Town. They often inspire fans with their PDAs at parties and events. The duo shares mutual respect and is always supportive of each other. However, do you know their first meeting was not as they had planned since she was scared to meet Rajkummar after watching Love Sex Aur Dhokha and rejected to do a music video.

Narrating the story to Galatta Indian about how she missed the opportunity to meet Rajkunmmar at the Film and Television Institute of India, Patralekhaa expressed, "We didn't meet at FTTI because my friend was studying there and she was making a music video. My friend called me and she was like do you want to come? I said, 'I want to come but I'm earning a lot of money how much are you giving me'. She was like, aaise mat bol apne dost ke liye nahi kar sakthi hai, ladka kaun hai and she told me it's Rajkummar."

Rajkummar in 2010, starred in Love Sex Aur Dhokha in which he played the role of Adarsh. Patralekhaa further stated why she did not do the music video with him. "I had just seen LSD, and I was petrified of him, and I still remember his name in the movie Adarsh. I told my friend I couldn't come I'm super scared," she concluded.

Patralekhaa & Rajkummar Love Story

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa dated for 11 years and they got married in Chandigarh, in the presence of family members and close friends on November 5, 2021. She made her debut in CityLights, opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Patralekhaa's Work Front

On the work front, Patralekhaa will be playing the role of legendary Savitribai Phule in the film Phule opposite Pratik Gandhi. The movie is directed by Ananth Narayan. It is scheduled to be released on 11 March 2024.

She will also be in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, directed by Anubhav Sinha. The show also stars Dia Mirza, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Arvind Swamy, Amrita Puri, Pooja Gor and Yashpal Sharma in pivotal roles. IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, which will premiere on Netflix on August 29, 2024.