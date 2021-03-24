'I want to create a beauty standard of my own,' says Bhumi Pednekar

Mumbai: From playing an overweight girl in "Dum Laga Ke Haisha" to a character battling patriarchy in "Sonchiriya", actress Bhumi Pednekar says she refuses to abide by the image of the quintessential Bollywood actress.

Bhumi adds that she wants to change the way people think about women through these roles. "For many, it has always been about the outer physical beauty. But gone are those days when people were concerned (about only that). My thing was that it doesn't matter. I am going to change your definition of what a quintessential Hindi film female actor is all about," she says.

She adds: "We are all in this profession -- the idea is to perform all these different parts and be part of these amazing stories that move people, bring about a change. That is exactly what I am going to do."

Bhumi says that she refuses to accept the "beauty standard" set for women. "I want to create a beauty standard of my own and that is exactly what I am trying to do. Through my cinema, I really want to bring about a change. I want people to love themselves, I want people to be more accepting of who they are, I want to entertain my audiences for sure and that is my number one priority. I want to leave them with a thought, a positive thought, a thought that will make their world a better place," she says.