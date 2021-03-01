Bhumi Pednekar pens down emotional note remembering Sushant Singh Rajput, shares BTS pics from 'Sonchiriya'

Actor Bhumi Pednekar on Monday marked two years of her Western drama "Sonchiriya" and said the film will be remembered for "generations" for her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput's performance.

Helmed by Abhishek Chaubey and co-written by Sudip Sharma, the 2019 film chronicled the story of dacoits during the time of emergency.

"My 'Sonchiriya' journey. A film that changed me as a person, it gave me courage and strength. It made me brave and selfless. Through these pictures you'll know why," Pednekar wrote on Instagram Stories.