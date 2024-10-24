 'I Don't Pose With Juniors': Dimple Kapadia REFUSES To Click Photos With Twinkle Khanna, Netizens Call Her 'Jaya Bachchan 2.0' (VIDEO)
'I Don't Pose With Juniors': Dimple Kapadia REFUSES To Click Photos With Twinkle Khanna, Netizens Call Her 'Jaya Bachchan 2.0' (VIDEO)

Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia grabbed eyeballs on Wednesday evening after she refused to pose with her own daughter Twinkle Khanna at the premiere of her film, Go Noni Go, in Mumbai. "I don't pose with juniors. Only seniors," Dimple said, before walking away. Twinkle was later seen posing with Akshay Kumar, who also attended the screening.

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 09:46 AM IST
article-image

Veteran Bollywood actress Dimple Kapadia grabbed eyeballs on Wednesday evening after she refused to pose with her own daughter Twinkle Khanna. She was seen walking away and strictly saying 'no' when the paps asked her to get photos with her daughter.

A video of the incident has now gone viral on the internet in which Dimple can be seen posing at the premiere of her film, Go Noni Go, in Mumbai. The event was attended by several celebs, and her daughter Twinkle Khanna, along with husband Akshay Kumar, made a rare appearance together in the city.

As the family exited the venue, Dimple was the first one to reach the door, and she was all smiles as she posed for the paps. It was then that the shutterbugs asked her to pose with Twinkle, as she was right behind her with Akshay, but Dimple straightaway refused. "I don't pose with juniors. No. Only seniors," she strongly said, before walking away.

article-image

As the video went viral, netizens found it strange of Dimple for not posing with her own family members, and several social media users dubbed her as 'Jaya Bachchan 2.0', as the latter is known for her temperament with the paparazzi.

"Aa gayi Jaya Bachchan 2.0," a user commented, while another wrote, "Ghar ghar ki kahaani".

Meanwhile, Akshay and Twinkle made a stylish splash at the premiere of Go Noni Go which was a part of the ongoing Mumbai Academy of the Moving Image (MAMI) Mumbai Film Festival 2024.

Akshay looked dapper in a grey suit which he paired with a white shirt, while Twinkle looked beautiful in a yellow saree with a dramatic hair accessory.

article-image

Go Noni Go has been produced by Twinkle herself, and alongside Dimple, it also stars Athiya Shetty and Manav Kaul.

