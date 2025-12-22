'I Did Not Mention That I Was Indian': Sarod Maestro Shiraz Ali Khan Reveals Shocking Details About The Situation In Bangladesh

Bangladesh has been making it to the headlines for the wrong reasons. Sarod maestro Shiraz Ali Khan was in the neighbouring country to perform at the concerts. But he came back to India after the unrest there. In an interview with News 18, he revealed the situation in Bangladesh and stated that he had to hide his identity as an Indian.

While talking to the media portal, he revealed that he was invited to to perform at four concerts in Bangladesh. On December 16, when he reached there the situation looked normal. But he sensed that something was wrong when he saw that there were very few people in the audience during the concert. Later, he was informed by the locals that the situation was deteriorating, and he was advised not to disclose that he was an Indian.

Khan further said, "On the 17th, I was stopped at a checkpoint near Gulshan. The police were checking people and told me they were verifying whether anyone was carrying foreign currency. I was taken aback. I was carrying my Aadhaar card. I introduced myself as Shiraz Ali Khan and did not mention that I was Indian. I had been advised not to carry my passport, so I was not carrying it."

Further talking about the situation, he said, "The next morning, I heard about what had happened at Chhayanaut. We were supposed to go there. I tried contacting the Indian Embassy, but it was closed. Somehow, I managed to return to India."

Shiraz Ali Khan's Mother Is Still In Bangladesh

During the interview, Khan revealed that his mother is still in Bangladesh as his relatives stay there. He further stated that many Indians are desperately trying to return to West Bengal.

"My roots are in Bangladesh, and I used to go there only to share music. Earlier, people were very welcoming. But things have changed. No Indian is safe there now. The sentiment has become completely anti-Indian. People appear to be looking for reasons to carry out mob attacks. It is not about being a ‘Khan’. No Indian is safe there," he concluded.

Bangladesh Mob-Lynching

On December 18, 2025, a 25-year-old Hindu garment worker named Dipu Chandra Das was lynched by a mob in Bhaluka, Mymensingh district. His video has gone viral on social media, and many netizens are upset about it, and sharing their strong views on it.