 'I Did Not Mention That I Was Indian': Sarod Maestro Shiraz Ali Khan Reveals Shocking Details About The Situation In Bangladesh
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'I Did Not Mention That I Was Indian': Sarod Maestro Shiraz Ali Khan Reveals Shocking Details About The Situation In Bangladesh

'I Did Not Mention That I Was Indian': Sarod Maestro Shiraz Ali Khan Reveals Shocking Details About The Situation In Bangladesh

Sarod maestro Shiraz Ali Khan was in Bangladesh to perform at the concerts. But, he came back to India after the unrest in the neighbouring country. In an interview, he revealed the situation in Bangladesh and stated that he had to hide his identity as an Indian.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 05:06 PM IST
article-image

Bangladesh has been making it to the headlines for the wrong reasons. Sarod maestro Shiraz Ali Khan was in the neighbouring country to perform at the concerts. But he came back to India after the unrest there. In an interview with News 18, he revealed the situation in Bangladesh and stated that he had to hide his identity as an Indian.

While talking to the media portal, he revealed that he was invited to to perform at four concerts in Bangladesh. On December 16, when he reached there the situation looked normal. But he sensed that something was wrong when he saw that there were very few people in the audience during the concert. Later, he was informed by the locals that the situation was deteriorating, and he was advised not to disclose that he was an Indian.

Khan further said, "On the 17th, I was stopped at a checkpoint near Gulshan. The police were checking people and told me they were verifying whether anyone was carrying foreign currency. I was taken aback. I was carrying my Aadhaar card. I introduced myself as Shiraz Ali Khan and did not mention that I was Indian. I had been advised not to carry my passport, so I was not carrying it."

Read Also
BSF Constable Enters Bangladesh Amid Fog During Smuggler Chase, Returns Safely
article-image

Further talking about the situation, he said, "The next morning, I heard about what had happened at Chhayanaut. We were supposed to go there. I tried contacting the Indian Embassy, but it was closed. Somehow, I managed to return to India."

FPJ Shorts
Badshah Becomes First Indian To Own Pink Barbie Rolex Worth $1 Million; There Are Just 10 Pieces Of This Ultra-Rare Watch In The World
Badshah Becomes First Indian To Own Pink Barbie Rolex Worth $1 Million; There Are Just 10 Pieces Of This Ultra-Rare Watch In The World
'We Have Wiped Out MVA': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis After BJP Dominates Civic Poll Results
'We Have Wiped Out MVA': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis After BJP Dominates Civic Poll Results
'I Did Not Mention That I Was Indian': Sarod Maestro Shiraz Ali Khan Reveals Shocking Details About The Situation In Bangladesh
'I Did Not Mention That I Was Indian': Sarod Maestro Shiraz Ali Khan Reveals Shocking Details About The Situation In Bangladesh
Delhi-NCR Office Occupancy Set To Cross 80% By March 2027: ICRA Report
Delhi-NCR Office Occupancy Set To Cross 80% By March 2027: ICRA Report

Shiraz Ali Khan's Mother Is Still In Bangladesh

During the interview, Khan revealed that his mother is still in Bangladesh as his relatives stay there. He further stated that many Indians are desperately trying to return to West Bengal.

"My roots are in Bangladesh, and I used to go there only to share music. Earlier, people were very welcoming. But things have changed. No Indian is safe there now. The sentiment has become completely anti-Indian. People appear to be looking for reasons to carry out mob attacks. It is not about being a ‘Khan’. No Indian is safe there," he concluded.

Read Also
'Makes Me Sick, Hang Culprits': Munawar Faruqui Condemns Hindu Man's Brutal Lynching In Bangladesh
article-image

Bangladesh Mob-Lynching

On December 18, 2025, a 25-year-old Hindu garment worker named Dipu Chandra Das was lynched by a mob in Bhaluka, Mymensingh district. His video has gone viral on social media, and many netizens are upset about it, and sharing their strong views on it.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Did Not Mention That I Was Indian': Sarod Maestro Shiraz Ali Khan Reveals Shocking Details About...

'I Did Not Mention That I Was Indian': Sarod Maestro Shiraz Ali Khan Reveals Shocking Details About...

Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty, Sudesh Berry's Characters To Feature In Border 2: Report

Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty, Sudesh Berry's Characters To Feature In Border 2: Report

AP Dhillon & Vaani Kapoor's Steamy Chemistry In Aadat With Yo Yo Honey Singh Wins Internet, Fans...

AP Dhillon & Vaani Kapoor's Steamy Chemistry In Aadat With Yo Yo Honey Singh Wins Internet, Fans...

Bridgerton Season 4 Update: Showrunner Jess Brownell Teases 'Juicy Conflict', Says 'Fans Will Be...

Bridgerton Season 4 Update: Showrunner Jess Brownell Teases 'Juicy Conflict', Says 'Fans Will Be...

Kiara Advani Says Her Role In Toxic Is 'Toughest' One Yet: 'Demanded More From Me Physically,...

Kiara Advani Says Her Role In Toxic Is 'Toughest' One Yet: 'Demanded More From Me Physically,...