'I Cry A Lot In Bathroom': Shah Rukh Khan Says He Gets 'Self Critical' When His Films Flop, Admits He Does Not Show It To Anyone

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan admitted that he has his low days and moments of doubt too, and that the failure of his films do affect him. The actor attended the Global Freight Summit in Dubai on Tuesday and stated that while he does 'cry in the bathroom' when his films don't perform well, he also knows that one must move on and reinvent themselves.

Opening up on handling the failure of his films, SRK said, "I hate feeling this and then I cry a lot in my bathroom. I do not show it to anyone. You can wallow and self-pity for that much time. And then you have to believe that the world is not against you. Your film did not go wrong because of you or because the world is conspiring to destroy your work. You have to believe that you made it badly. Then you have to move on."

He shared that while there are moments of despair, there also moments when he asks himself to 'shut up and get going'. "The world is not against you. You should not believe that things are going wrong only for you. Life moves on. Life does what it does. You cannot start blaming life for what it does. You have to remember it must be something that I or the business did wrong; or the business, marketing or strategy went wrong. I need to figure it out, recalibrate and come back," he advised.

Having said that, SRK also mentioned that sometimes the product must be very good, but not suitable for the given ecosystem. "If I cannot elicit an emotion from the people I cater to, then my product is not going to work how wonderful it may be," he stated.

Shah Rukh Khan returned to cinemas in 2023 after a hiatus of four years with the film, Pathaan, which smashed all records at the box office. In the same year, he released his second film, Jawan, which became the highest grossing film in Hindi cinema. He finally concluded 2023 with Dunki, which earned over Rs 500 crore at the ticket windows.

While the actor did not release any film in 2024, he confirmed that he will be next seen in 'King', co-starring daughter Suhana Khan.