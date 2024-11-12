Aamir Khan Says He Found Shah Rukh & Salman's Train Scene In Pathaan 'Funny': 'Young Actors Must Have Got Upset'

Aamir Khan, in one of his recent interviews, reacted to Pathaan's post-credit train scene featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. He said that though he did not watch the film, he found that particular scene very funny. Salman had a cameo in the 2023 film, directed by Siddharth Anand. For the unawares, many people believed that the said scene was a dig at the 'new age' actors.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Aamir said, "I found the scene really funny. I have not seen that film but I have seen that scene. Shah Rukh and Salman (laughs)... I think all the young actors must have got really upset and you can't even get too upset with Shah Rukh and Salman. Kya keh sakte hai (What can you say)?"

About SRK and Salman's scene

Towards the end of Pathaan, Shah Rukh and Salman team up to take on a group of villains. Between exchanges of blows and suspenseful chases, the two pause to discuss who might carry forward the legacy of Indian espionage - a subtle nod to their status in Hindi cinema. Through their banter, they hint at the lack of a successor capable of stepping into their roles both in the spy world as well as on the big screen.

Ultimately, they come to the conclusion that the responsibility will fall on their shoulders, as they’re the only ones fit for the task.

In April 2024, when Aamir appeared on Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Show, he opened up about collaborating with SRK and Salman. During the show, an audience member had expressed the desire to witness the three stars together in a film. To this, the PK actor said, "Aapki aur meri thinking bilkul same hai. I recently met Shah Rukh and Salman and told them, 'Hum teeno ek hi industry mein itne saalon se hain aur yeh audience ke liye kaafi galat ho jayega ki career ke is dauran agar hum saath mein ek film na kaaren'. Ek film toh banti hai."

The 3 Idiots actor had further mentioned, "Let's hope ki koi achha kahani hum log ko mile, koi achhe directors humko kahani offer karein."

While Aamir and Salman have worked together in Andaz Apna Apna, Shah Rukh and Salman have starred together in Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam. They have also done cameos in each others movies like Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, Om Shanti Om, Tubelight, Zero, Pathaan and Tiger 3.

On the other hand, Aamir has never worked with Shah Rukh.