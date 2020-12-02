‘I confess it was more of a bumpy ride’: Aditya Seal opens up about his journey in Bollywood

Many will remember him as Tiger Shroff’s rival from the 2019 release ‘Student of the Year 2’. But, the actor actually made his Hindi film debut with the critically-acclaimed Manisha Koirala starrer ‘Ek Chhotisi Love Story’. Post that, Aditya starred in a slew of films, and entered the digital world with the web series ‘Fittrat’. And, now, he is all set to return to the big screen with 'Indoo Ki Jawani', in which he is paired opposite Kiara Advani. Excerpts from the interview:

What prompted you to say yes to ‘Indoo Ki Jawani’?

It’s very different from what I have done earlier. When I heard the story and my character graph, I felt it would be an easy ride. But, when I sat down with director Abir Sengupta I realised it’s not all that easy. We humans have certain mindsets and preconceived notions. Like, for example, take one community and when you speak about people from that community, you tend to generalise. But, the character I play is very different from that mould, and doesn’t make judgements based on generalised notions. And, I feel we need to break such stereotypes we have made in our heads. So it became a challenge when I started to get into the character. I follow a ritual before the shoot begins — I take off for a holiday. And, that’s exactly what I did, and returned with a fresh mind.

How superstitious are you?

I’m really not superstitious to be honest. But when my mom says or tells me to do something, I do it for her satisfaction.

How was your experience working on the sets?

I don’t know what to say. I was feeling numb, nervous and mentally disturbed. But, people around me were aware of the crisis I had gone through (losing my father to COVID-19), and tried their best to make me feel comfortable on the set. If I was uncomfortable shooting with a lot of people around, they would lessen the crowd. The set was also frequently sanitised, which made me feel very secure. Even Kiara was a huge support.

Not many know your dad, Ravi Seal, was an actor. Have you inherited acting from him?

I don’t know if I have inherited any acting qualities from him, but he definitely drilled it into me. I wanted to become a cricketer, and my father was supportive of that too. But owing to some injuries, I had to let go of that dream. He held my hand and walked me towards this journey. With his support and teachings, I have been able to survive through the highs and lows.

How would you sum up your journey so far?

I confess it was more of a bumpy ride — it was more downs than highs. But it is my journey and experience, and I take pride in it.

Would you consider ‘Indoo Ki Jawani’ a turning point in your career?

I’m hoping it will be a turning point, since I star as the lead for the first time. There is a lot of pressure on me and I hope the audience likes the film.

The movie is releasing in theatres...your take?

Jo hoga dekha Jayege! To experience our trailer on the big screen will be a refreshing experience. It’s a light-hearted film and I am sure while watching our film, they will forget what’s happening outside, at least for the time they are inside the theatres.

What did you do during the lockdown?

I got a lot of time to bond with my family. We watched movies together, while getting accustomed to the pandemic situation. While many celebrities were putting up their exercise videos, I purposefully stayed away from it. Certain people told in fact told me to encourage people by posting videos about being healthy. I opined if you have put weight, does not matter. These were testing times and one needed to be alive. Fitness was not important...with no money and no job, will you not concentrate on your next meal?