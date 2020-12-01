I try to be a hands-on father, but it’s complicated: Aamir Ali

But looks like that Ali’s little bundle of joy, Ayra gives him the strength to keep going. On the occasion of Ayra’s first birthday, the doting daddy had posted cute throwback picture, where he can be seen cuddling little Ayra. The caption of the image reads, “Didn’t know how angel’s look like, until I saw her exactly a year back.. My Lil girl from heaven, had come down to earth..didn’t believe in love at 1st sight, until I saw her the first time.. So much has happened this 1 year, my Chota sa jaan kept me strong n going..My love, My jaan completes 1 year.. (sic)”

When we asked Ali about how life has changed after Ayra’s arrival, the actor said, “Looking at her carrying her gives me immense pleasure. Life has changed life has become more peaceful in life because of her.”

Is Ali a hands-on father? “How much ever I can be, I try and love to be a hands-on father. It’s a little complicated…though,” quips Ali.

When asked about him and Sanjeeda and the rumours which are making rounds, refraining from making any comments about their relationship, Ali said, “No I don’t wish to comment on anything. I have nothing to say.”

Would you and Sanjeeda get back together or become friends for the sake of your daughter? “Maybe later in life we might become friends…at this point of time there is nothing of that sort at all,” asserts Ali.

Apart from Ayra, what kept Ali busy during the lockdown? “Just worked out on fitness and watched a lot of OTT stuff. I didn’t cook, though I love to relish tasty food, therefore I have a business in restaurants and have one. Undeniably, cooking in the kitchen I don’t feel comfortable at all.” he revealed.