I Believe Alia And Ranveer Are At A Point In Their Careers Where Everyone Else Aspires To Be, Says Anjali Anand

In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, actress Anjali Anand talks about her role in the new Sony LIV show Raat Jawaan Hai. She shares her thoughts on preparing for her character, the show’s relatable writing, and her enjoyable experience working with a talented cast and crew. Anjali highlights the show’s focus on friendship and family. Excerpts:

Q. What can you tell us about your role in Raat Jawaan Hai? How did you prepare for this character?

A. I’m not sure how I prepare for a particular character because, for me, it starts as soon as I begin reading and getting familiar with the role. That’s why I’m not a huge fan of the audition process. I understand it’s necessary, and I always go through with it, but at that stage, I don’t know enough about the character to fully connect. When you finally get the script, go through readings, step on set, and get into hair, makeup, and costume—when you’re surrounded by the set, props, and co-stars—that’s when it all comes together for me. I feel like I need those elements to immerse myself in the character. Once I’m on set, standing on my mark, ready to perform, that’s when it really clicks. Before that, I’m just trying to figure it out, but I can’t fully prepare until I’m physically in that situation. Then, everything just flows naturally, and I become the character.

Q. What drew you to this particular project, and how is it different from your previous roles?

A. I think the writing of this project is truly special. It’s so well-crafted and articulated, capturing the everyday, mundane aspects of our lives—the way we speak, especially people in their 30s and 35s right now. That’s really what this show is about. It’s about something as simple as three friends wanting to go to a movie, but now they have toddlers, so they have to figure out how to manage that. There’s no big overarching goal or grand mission for these characters. They’re just living their lives like everyone else, and I believe that’s what will resonate with people. That simplicity and relatability is what makes the show so unique and special.

Q. How was the experience of working with the cast and crew of Raat Jawaan Hai?

A. I’ve been saying this in every interview since the beginning, and it became clear to all of us pretty quickly—everyone involved in this show is a green flag. The whole experience feels like a green forest. From the cast to the crew, every person who worked on this project was drawn to it by the sheer love for the show. I think that love is going to resonate with audiences, and the show will find its way and attract a lot of affection. It was such a surreal experience — we were genuinely happy all the time. I’ve made incredible connections and lifelong friends who feel like family now. I’m just so grateful and honoured to have my name associated with such amazing people.

Q. Were there any specific challenges or memorable moments while shooting for this show?

A. I think the only real challenge in this show was making sure we didn’t overthink our characters. The writing was so strong that we didn’t need to do much. Also, Sumeet, as a director, was a huge help. He’s wonderful because he never let his role as a director overshadow the actors or cloud his judgment. One of the unique challenges was working with the kids on set. They were all really young — one month old, one year old, and a few months, and a three-year-old — so handling toddlers was a bit tricky. But the cast, crew, and everyone involved did an amazing job of taking care of them, and we managed really well.

There were so many memorable moments. Sumeet is such a sweet guy, and one day he jokingly said, “I need to show them I’m the director; they should fear me.” He even tried getting angry once, but it didn’t really suit him. I think he did it on purpose, and we could tell he was a little frustrated, so we all just gave him a group hug. Every time he’d pretend to get upset to assert his authority, we’d respond with hugs, and it happened maybe two or three times during the shoot. It was very endearing.

There was also this one scene where one of the characters was performing so brilliantly that none of us could keep a straight face. We just couldn’t stop laughing! At one point, we saw Sumeet sitting on the sofa, sliding down and eventually falling to the floor because he was laughing so hard. When you watch that scene, you’ll understand why it was so funny!

Q. Your role in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani was highly praised. How did it feel to be part of such a star-studded project?

A. I feel incredibly fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with such amazing people. When I think about it, over the past three years since 2021, I’ve collaborated with some true legends and some of the biggest names in the industry. Even in my upcoming projects, I’m working with Zeenat Ji, Shivani again, Sumeet Vyas, Barun Sobti, and Priya—all of them are just incredible. It feels surreal to be able to share the same space with such talented individuals, and I’m genuinely happy to be in the same room as them. I really hope this streak continues!

Q. What was it like working alongside actors like Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh?

A. I believe Alia and Ranveer are at a point in their careers where everyone else aspires to be. They’ve put in the hard work to reach this level, and seeing them gives me confidence that this kind of success and stardom is achievable in today’s world. They’ve navigated their journeys with grace, facing ups and downs, but their commitment to producing top-notch work has never wavered. Their dedication is truly inspiring. Alia and I are almost the same age, just a few months apart, and it’s incredible to see all that she has accomplished while I’m just starting out. I think everyone is on their own unique path, and it's essential to carve out your own way to reach your goals without comparing yourself to others. That said, there’s definitely a lot of inspiration to draw from them as you work toward your own aspirations.

Q. What themes or messages do you think Raat Jawaan Hai conveys to the audience

A. When people first heard about Raat Jawaan Hai, their initial reaction was, “What kind of show is this?” But after watching the trailer, many realised it’s about kids, yet the show predominantly focuses on friendship. Priya articulated it beautifully in one interview, saying that once you watch the show, you’ll feel compelled to call your best friend and say, “Hey!” It’s like a warm, fuzzy hug. Just thinking about the moments in the show gives me goosebumps. It really encourages you to reflect on your own friendships.

These three characters are fortunate to still live in the same neighborhood, even as their lives have evolved—getting married and starting families. They remain close, which is something anyone would wish for: to have their best friend by their side throughout life. For those whose best friends aren’t nearby or live in different cities, watching Suman, Avinash, and Radhika will evoke feelings of nostalgia and inspire them to reach out to their own best friends.