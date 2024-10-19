It’s Friendship With A Twist Of Humor: Priya Bapat On What Makes Raat Jawaan Hai Special

Priya Bapat |

In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, actress Priya Bapat speaks about her experience working on the new show Raat Jawaan Hai, character arcs, Visfot and more. Excerpts:

Q. Your new show Raat Jawaan Hai is streaming on Sony LIV. Can you tell us about your role and what made you want to do this project?

A. In Raat Jawaan Hai, I portray Suman, a simple woman with modest ambitions. Her goal is to lead a peaceful, happy life with her husband, child, and friends. The challenge Suman faces is her non-confrontational nature; she tends to avoid expressing her feelings or concerns, even when she has them. Her only true safe space is with her two close friends, Radhika and Avinash. With them, she can be herself and confide when she’s unsure of what to do. They constantly remind her that she needs to stand up for herself. Playing Suman has been an incredibly enriching experience for me, as I’ve never portrayed such an innocent, introverted character before. Up until now, most of my roles have been strong, assertive women, so this was a refreshing change.

Q. What challenges did you face while playing your character in Raat Jawaan Hai, and how did you prepare for the role?

A. It wasn’t particularly difficult, but it was certainly a different experience. I’ve seen many women like her around me—those who avoid confrontation and prefer to stay out of discussions or debates, keeping their thoughts to themselves. This might stem from societal conditioning, where many women are taught that it’s okay not to voice their opinions. “Kilo kushna,” as they say. In that sense, I could relate to her character, understanding where her fears came from and what shaped her personality. However, she is the opposite of who I am. I’m very opinionated, straightforward, and unafraid to express my views. Still, it was a matter of observing people around me and getting a lot of help from Sumeet and Khyati to understand Suman’s innocence and comedic elements. I recall Sumeet once telling me not to complete my actions—not to fully form my thoughts when sharing them with others. Instead, I was encouraged to leave them hanging, which could create an interesting character. That’s what we worked on, and you’ll see it in Suman. She tends to get stuck mid-sentence, pausing, which sometimes leads to humor. Playing Suman has truly been a beautiful journey.

Q. What makes Raat Jawaan Hai different from other shows currently available on streaming platforms?

A. I believe it’s the simplicity, the everyday moments, and the happiness, joy, and emotions that make this show special. There’s a purity to it. At its core, it’s about friendship, life, and sharing the little, mundane things we all experience, with a touch of drama that naturally unfolds in our daily lives. However, the approach here is through humor—it’s a slice-of-life show that’s lighthearted and refreshing. I think audiences will really enjoy it, especially in contrast to the darker, more intense crime stories we see so often today. This will feel like a breath of fresh air.

Q. You’ve primarily been recognised for your work in Marathi cinema. How did the opportunity to work in Visfot, alongside Fardeen Khan, come about?

A. Sanjay Gupta saw my performance in City of Dreams, my web series, and really liked it, which is how I got cast in Visfot. Working on the film was an amazing experience, especially with Ritesh. Though I didn’t have any scenes with Fardeen sir, I really enjoyed working with Ritesh. He’s a true professional, an excellent co-actor, and a fantastic scene partner. When you have a co-actor like him, your job becomes much easier. The process was smooth, and I had a great time shooting with him.