'I am okay with not being the first choice,' says Harshvardhan Rane as he talks about his journey in the film industry

Haseen Dillruba has received mixed reaction. How do you see this aspect when critics don’t praise your movie?

I don't think that any cook can make a dish that will be unanimously loved across the universe and across the palate. Similarly, a writer or a director cannot make a film that is loved by all. There will always be a section of the audience that will like it and the others won't. Hence, mixed reaction is to be expected. And I expect a mixed reaction to all films. That's how it should be. If everyone starts giving the same reaction, there won't be any diversity in, not just art, but everything around us. We'll lose out on the essence of humanity and will become machines.

You sold your bike to help Covid-affected people. What prompted this move?

I come from a humble family. I ran away from home at the age of 15-16 with just Rs 200 in my pocket. So, I don't really have that thing where I am writing cheques for charity. My mind works in that direction where I think of converting my possession for someone's benefit. In the past, I have auctioned my outfits from films for charity — the money was used for orphan girls whose parents had died of HIV. During the lockdown, people were scrambling for medical resources, and I wanted to help them. So, I sold my bike. In retrospect, the bike had a purpose, because it helped many souls.