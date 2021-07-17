'I don't want to discuss my personal life,' says 'Haseen Dillruba' actor Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey is back to work even though the pandemic is far from over. And it’s a crime thriller, Love Hostel, that progresses at a breathless pace. As Vikrant sits down for a breather, we fire the first salvo…Excerpts:

Love Hostel… That’s an intriguing title for a film revolving around a young couple being hunted down by a ruthless mercenary. What can we expect?

Well, first and foremost it’s a love story set in the hinterlands. It’s written and directed by Shanker Raman who had earlier made Gurgaon, my first film with him, Bobby [Deol] sir and Sanya [Malhotra]. You can expect a lot of love, action, drama and thrills.

What’s been the reaction to your last outing, Haseen Dillruba, and your character Rishabh Saxena aka Rishu?

Surreal! The film was trending all over the world… In Malaysia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, and of course, India. Aisa lag raha hai ki yeh ho nahin raha hai, par ho raha hai (It feels like this can’t be happening, yet it is). Rishu and Rani are ordinary people caught in an extraordinary situation and how they respond to it. It’s seldom that you come across an opportunity where as an actor you get showcase so many different shades in one character.