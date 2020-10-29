Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra, Bobby Deol to star in Shah Rukh Khan backed 'Love Hostel'

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment on Thursday announced its new film, "Love Hostel", featuring Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra.

The crime-thriller is written and will be directed by Shanker Raman, who helmed the acclaimed Pankaj Tripathi starrer "Gurgaon".

"Love Hostel" is produced by Gauri Khan, Gaurav Verma of Red Chillies Entertainment along with Manish Mundra of Drishyam Films.

"We're excited to present our next film with @DrishyamFilms, #LoveHostel - a story about a spirited young couple on the run," Red Chillies Entertainment posted on Twitter.

"Love Hostel" is set against the backdrop of rustic North India and traces the volatile journey of a young couple being hunted by a ruthless mercenary.

"The star-crossed lovers take on the entire world and then some more in search of their fairytale ending. This is a survival tale in the game of power, money and principles with mayhem and bloodshed," the synopsis shared by the production house read.

The film marks the second collaboration between Red Chillies Entertainment and Drishyam films, after their critically acclaimed "Kaamyaab" earlier this year.

Deol was recently seen on Netflix's "Class of 83", also backed by Khan's production house.